Top five stories you may have missed

Police search Ferrero in salmonella investigation



Police officers and food safety agents searched the Luxembourg headquarters of chocolate manufacturer Ferrero on Wednesday as part of an investigation into food poisoning linked to the firm's factory in Arlon, near the Luxembourg border.

"The searches made it possible to seize documents and computer equipment which will be used by the investigators," said Anne-Sophie Guilmot, a spokeswoman for the prosecution of the province of Luxembourg in Belgium, which opened an inquiry in April

American artist hires lawyer to defend plagiarism claims

American photographer Jingna Zhang has hired a Luxembourg lawyer after saying her work was illegally copied and commercialised by a local artist from Strassen.



A painting by Jeff Dieschburg seemingly closely based on photographs by Zhang and offered for sale at €6,500 infringed on Zhang's legal copyright protection for her creative work, NautaDulith lawyer Vincent Wellens told Luxembourg Times. Dieschburg's work had been displayed at Strassen's cultural centre as part of the 11th Contemporary Art Biennale, which is funded by the Ministry of Culture.

Ex-colleagues support researcher's claim criticism led to firing

Despite denials from Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, former co-workers support a water researcher's claim that political pressure led his private employer to dismiss him for criticising government failures to warn communities ahead of last July's extensive flooding.

The country's largest opposition party, the CSV, on Wednesday sought an urgent meeting with Economy Minister Franz Fayot after the Luxemburger Wort reported three anononymous company sources said they were told last year that Fayot may have been part of a political pressure campaign on RSS-Hydro boss Guy Schumann to cut hydrologist Jeff Da Costa.

EY Luxembourg mulls split of auditing and advisory units

The Luxembourg branch of professional services giant EY is mulling plans to split its consulting and auditing departments into two separate businesses, a move that could cause shockwaves in the industry amidst concerns of conflicts of interest.

"We are in an early phase of the evaluation, no decision has been made," the Kirchberg-based firm told the Luxemburger Wort in a statement. "Any significant changes would only be made in consultation with regulators and after approval by EY partners."

Luxembourg makes no headway on fraud investigations

Luxembourg has made no headway on the tip-offs following investigations into suspected fraud of the EU budget over the past four years, the bloc’s investigators reported on Wednesday.



The EU’s anti-fraud office, OLAF, passes its findings of suspected fraud onto legal authorities in member countries and leaves it up to them to decide whether they follow up on the information. Action could bring suspected fraudsters before the national courts.





