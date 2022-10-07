Five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the week's top five news stories for you

Bureaucratic stains soil Luxembourg's start-up shine

Long waiting times for government pay-outs, and heavy stacks of paperwork to fill out are among the complaints from start-ups in Luxembourg, a country that likes to portray itself as a haven for budding entrepreneurs.

The Grand Duchy - home to more than 700 fledgling companies - offers a range of aid schemes to help business hopefuls bear fruit, including rent-free offices where they can band together known as incubators.

Intelsat tops SES in court claim worth millions

Luxembourg satellite pioneer SES cannot claim hundreds of millions of euros from Intelsat over claims the locally based rival backed out of a big-money deal, a US judge ruled.

SES earlier this year cut its claims from satellite operator Intelsat to about €422 million. But the US judge decided last week that SES failed to prove it had any claim to the money.

EU bailout fund finds fill-in leader as Regling exits

The EU’s Luxembourg-based bailout fund on Thursday named Christophe Frankel to temporarily take over from the only managing director the European Stability Mechanism has had since it was created to manage the currency crisis a decade ago.

The ESM, which handles almost €700 billion of emergency assistance on behalf of eurozone countries, will be led until the end of this year by Frankel after original boss Klaus Regling steps down on Friday.

Luxembourg plagiarism row gets first day in court

A widely publicised plagiarism row between a Luxembourg artist and a US-based photographer had its first day in court in the Grand Duchy on Monday, after the pair first traded punches on social media in June

Jingna Zhang, a Singaporean photographer, is accusing Luxembourg artist Jeff Dieschburg to have copied her work without giving her credit. But pleadings in the case - which drew international attention - will have to wait.

Luxembourg is less competitive, ranking finds



Luxembourg dropped slightly to 13th in a prestigious business school's latest rankings of the world's most economically competitive countries yet kept the global top spot for economic performance.

Twenty years ago, Luxembourg was at the top of the annual "World Competitiveness Yearbook" devised by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), a private business school in Lausanne, Switzerland. The platform measures 63 countries on four criterias: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.









