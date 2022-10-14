Five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the week's top five news stories for you

Luxembourg meets crisis with historic deficit spending

Luxembourg's government on Wednesday proposed running a historic €2.8 billion budget deficit next year, with spending increased to battle spiralling inflation plus a big chunk of added investment projects as national elections loom in one year.

The €27.3 billion spending plan introduced to lawmakers by Finance Minister Yuriko Backes would see almost half of the national government's spending go to social benefits, subsidies, grants and transfers to social security. On top of that, the proposed budget for 2023 would increase public investment to a record €3.8 billion.

"Outside of a crisis, such an amount is unpresentable for a country like Luxembourg. But in a crisis, it cannot be avoided," Backes said.

The increased spending for 2023, which Backes linked to the continuing economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the inflation shock resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, means that the country's debt will increase from an amount representing 24.6% of current total economic output to 26.3% of GDP in 2023 and 29.5% in 2026, she said.

Luxembourg MEP slams own committee's tax visit to country

A Luxembourg MEP has said he will not participate in a fact-finding mission next week to examine the Grand Duchy’s fight against tax avoidance, describing the trip by his own committee as a “waste of money”.

Christophe Hansen, a member of the opposition Christian Democrats (CSV), made the remarks during a debate at the European Parliament’s Fiscal Subcommittee on Thursday.

The committee was discussing Luxembourg’s progress in clamping down on tax avoidance schemes, ahead of a visit to the country scheduled for next Thursday and Friday, when it is due to meet a range of representatives including lawmakers, finance ministry officials and private sector groups.

Describing the upcoming visit as “wasting taxpayers’ money for tourism”, Hansen added: “I think for a [fiscal subcommittee] mission we should concentrate on external missions rather than to blame… member states.”

He was rebuked by Dutch MEP Paul Tang, the chair of the committee, who said it was “clear that Luxembourg is involved” in facilitating big companies to lower their tax bill.

Tang said that the delegation were examining several other EU states and had just concluded a lengthy debate on Thursday morning about the same issue related to his own home country, the Netherlands.

Luxembourg displays all the signs of a tax haven, UN says

Luxembourg demonstrates "all the characteristics of a tax haven" and its proposals for shedding that status are too vague, a United Nations committee has said, in a report which also criticises major gaps in the country’s plan for businesses to act against human rights violations.

A member of the 18-strong UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights made the remarks during a meeting on Friday with a Luxembourg delegation as part of its regular review of the country.

The panel examines a country’s compliance with an international agreement, of which Luxembourg is a signatory, which vows to uphold rights in several areas including work, education and housing.

While the committee praised Luxembourg’s efforts to reduce the workforce gender gap, it raised concerns over the country’s commitment to progress in areas such as tax and violations of human rights for businesses.

Luxembourg is showing all the signs of a tax haven with its “very low tax rates and shell companies used to hide funds”, a report of the meeting between the committee and a Luxembourg delegation stated.

Cargolux to spend billions on new planes

Luxembourg freight airline Cargolux on Wednesday committed to spending billions of euros on a years-long effort to upgrade its aging aircraft fleet.

The state-owned cargo carrier finalised an order with Boeing to purchase at least 10 777-8 freighter aircraft, with the option to buy six others needed to replace its 16 current Boeing 747-400 jets.

Neither company would disclose what Cargolux would pay or when it would start taking delivery of the jets.

In January, Cargolux competitor Qatar Airways ordered dozens of the 777-8 freighters for an average price of $400 million (€412 million) each. That would mean that at today's prices, Cargolux has agreed to spending in the range of €4 billion for 10 aircraft or €6 billion for 16 jets.

Six other airlines placed earlier purchase orders for the freighter jet, which came on the market in January and will only begin being delivered to customers in five years.

EU spending errors and fraud reports on rise, auditors say

Errors in EU spending rose for the fifth consecutive year in 2021 while reports of suspected fraud almost trebled in 12 months, the bloc’s Luxembourg-based auditors said in its annual report published on Thursday.

Problems were identified in 3% of all transactions tracked last year, a level not seen since 2016, the European Court of Auditors concluded in its assessment of EU expenditure in 2021.

An error does not necessarily mean that a transaction was fraudulent. Auditors define errors as funds not used in accordance with EU and national rules, for example financial assistance given to firms in breach of state aid regulations.

