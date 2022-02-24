Four new partners join KPMG Luxembourg

Standing in the back row are Sasha Thill, Armand Guigma-Coquet and Paul Potocki (from left). Seated from left are Benjamin Toussaint, Sebastien Labbe (head of tax) and Christophe Diricks (head of alternative investments).

KPMG Luxembourg said that four new partners and directors would be joining the firm to bolster its tax management team as revenues in private equity more than doubled over the past two years.

Benjamin Toussaint will join the firm as a tax partner in alternative investment. Paul Potocki, who has experience in cross-border transactions, will join as a tax director in alternative investment. Armand Guigma-Coquet will also join the firm as a tax director, to which he brings 11 years of experience in the private equity industry. Sacha Thill will join as a tax partner in global mobility and people services.

