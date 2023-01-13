Georges Rassel ousted as Paul Wurth CEO

Georges Rassel has been demoted as CEO of industrial equipment maker Paul Wurth Luxembourg by its German parent company, with trade unions up in arms about the move.

"The SMS group management board has appointed André Schneider as new CEO of the SMS group Region Europe. At the same time, he will be taking over the position as CEO of Paul Wurth SA", the Germany-based SMS group said in a press release on Friday after the news had already been broken.

Rassel, a civil engineer, has been offered another position in the company, SMS said, without specifying what post he would have or whether he has accepted it. Rassel has been with Paul Wurth since 1988 and joined the firm's management team as COO in 2011, taking over as CEO in 2015. SMS did not give any reason for Rassel's dismissal.

SMS Group, already then majority-shareholder, decided to purchase the remaining 41% of Paul Wurth from the Luxembourg government in 2021, prompting fears among trade unions that jobs or the Luxembourg location of the headquarters might be at risk.

Trade unions were caught off guard by the move on Friday. "This turbulent and unexpected news is a first for the company and sent shockwaves through to employees at the company," unions OGBL and LCGB wrote in a press release after RTL first reported that Rassel had been moved to a different post in the industry equipment company.

The employees' representatives are calling for an emergency meeting with management to try to understand the reasons for this "completely surprising decision", which they claim is a breach of agreed commitments.

The government's agreement with the SMS group included a promise to keep at least 300 to 350 full-time employees and the company's headquarters in Luxembourg.



Paul Wurth posted its best-ever profit in 2021, but orders and potentially revenues have since been shaken by Russia's war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions, the company said. The Luxembourg industry giant posted a €23.7 million after-tax profit in 2021, compared to €4.9 million at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and €14.4 million the year before, the company said at a press conference last year.

In 2021, new orders worth €641 million rolled in, but around 40% were in Russia, including a major blast furnace for steelmaker MMK. Other significant projects were in India, Spain, Brazil and China.

The new CEO Schneider has been based in Moscow since April 2021 and worked as the CEO for group's activities in the post-Soviet CIS countries.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.