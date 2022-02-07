Google sued by PriceRunner for $2.4bn

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the European Union that established Google has breached antitrust laws

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the European Union that established Google has breached antitrust laws

Google had breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favour of its own comparison-shopping services

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is being sued by Nordic price comparison provider PriceRunner AB for about 22 billion kronor (€2.1 billion) at Sweden’s patent and market court.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the European Union that established Google has breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favour of its own comparison-shopping services, PriceRunner said in an emailed statement Monday.

“This is also a matter of survival for many European entrepreneurial companies and job opportunities within tech,” said Mikael Lindahl, chief executive officer of PriceRunner.

The Nordic company, which has agreed to be bought by Klarna Bank AB, also said it expects that the final damages of the lawsuit will be “significantly higher” because the violation is still ongoing.

Last month, the US tech giant said it had filed a challenge against the ruling at the EU Court of Justice “because we feel there are areas that require legal clarification” from the bloc’s top judges.

Representatives for Google and Alphabet Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Bloomberg News.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.