Government funding saves more than 200 jobs at risk

Luxembourg signs agreement to avoid redundancies at glass manufacturer Guardian, which has sites in Dudelange and Bascharage

More than 200 staff at glass manufacturer Guardian Luxguard are to keep their jobs after the Luxembourg government agreed to provide funding to avoid redundancies.

The state does not have a stake in the firm, which is fully owned by US company Koch Industries, but has invested heavily in the manufacturer.

The government has now signed an agreement with Guardian Luxguard and trade unions to maintain the company's jobs in Luxembourg, the Economy and Labour Ministries said in a joint statement issued on Monday.

Earlier this year, the state contributed a "very consequential" amount of money to repair an oven at one of the firm's two sites, helping to ensure the manufacturer would continue operating from the Grand Duchy, said Alain Rolling of trade union OGBL, who was involved in the negotiations.

Guardian Luxguard currently has factories in Dudelange and Bascharage, but the Dudelange site is due to close next year due to high operating costs, with all activities and jobs being transferred to Bascharage, Rolling said.

The deal reached will save the jobs and allow staff the option of taking some hours of partial unemployment or time out for training, Rolling added.

The aim of the agreement, the ministries said, is to support the restructuring and “maintain the activities and the jobs within the firm in Luxembourg while allowing reduced hours not exceeding 1,714 hours a year”.

Guardian Luxguard is one of the world's largest manufacturers of float, coated and fabricated glass products. It operates 26 float plants around the globe. It has been present in the Grand Duchy for 37 years since it opened a production facility in Niederkerschen in 1981. The Dudelange plant opened in 1989.

