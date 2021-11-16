Grant Thornton brings Henin into financial services unit

Grant Thornton Luxembourg has made Simon Henin a partner in its the financial services department.

Henin boasts more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector in Luxembourg and built his expertise in the alternative funds field. He holds a master's degree in Commercial and Financial Sciences from HEC Liège.

Henin began his career in auditing, then as a chartered accountant and independent consultant focusing on real estate funds. He is now involved in all administrative, accounting and financial aspects of regulated or unregulated alternative investment funds.

