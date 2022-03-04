High fuel, energy prices drive inflation in February

Petrol, diesel, heating oil and gas were up in month when Russia's war against Ukraine started

Higher petrol and energy were driving a surge in consumer prices in February this year, just as the Russia's war against Ukraine kicked off, an event that is likely to boost energy prices even further.

Diesel prices rose by 6.2% and petrol 4.9% respectively in February compared to the previous month, Luxembourg's statistics agency Statec said on Friday. Heating oil and gas surged a full 12.1% and 6.3% respectively. In January, fuel and energy prices were also behind a surge in inflation.

The annual inflation rate stood 6.6% in February, a result that Statec said was skewed by the late 2021 winter sale. Correcting for that, the annual inflation rate would have come in at 5.5%, the statistics agency said.

Earlier this week, the EU's Eurostat said that consumer prices across the EU jumped 5.8% from a year ago in February, up from 5.1% the previous month.

Russia is a major exporter of gas and petrol and the war, now a week old, and drastic sanctions against the regime of Russia's President Vladimir Putin are posing roadblocks for any trade between the EU and Russia.

