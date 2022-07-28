High steel prices drive strong quarter for ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, which is headquartered in Luxembourg, has seen revenues continue to rise in 2022

High prices for steel led to a jump of almost 15% in revenue for Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal in the second quarter of this year, according to the company’s latest results published on Thursday.

A strong performance in the opening half of this year comes just months after the steelmaker – the world’s largest outside of China – posted its best annual results in more than a decade.

Revenue reached $22.1 billion (€22.7 billion) in the second quarter of this year, up 14.5% on a year earlier, reflecting continued growth despite the weakening of demand caused by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation across the globe.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation were up 2% in the second quarter on a year earlier, to $5.2 billion (€5.1 billion). Net debt also rose slightly, to $4.2 billion (€4.1 billion) at the end of June, from $4 billion (€3.9 billion) at the close of 2021.

The period was “overshadowed by the outbreak of war in Ukraine”, where the company has 26,000 staff, ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said in a statement accompanying the results.

“Globally the conflict is impacting growth and adding further inflationary pressure, which is spilling over into weakening of demand,” Mittal said, adding that the business is “well positioned” to withstand the current global financial pressures.

The steelmaker also announced plans on Thursday to buy back a further 60 million shares, currently equating to around $1.4 billion (€1.37 billion). It also hopes to complete the acquisition of Brazilian steel plate manufacturer CSP, valued at $2.2 billion (€2.1 billion), by the end of this year.

ArcelorMittal’s $15 billion (€13 billion) profit in 2021 was the highest since 2008, and outstripped sustained losses recorded over four years during the last decade.

