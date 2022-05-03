Change Edition

IQ-EQ acquires Irish fund management firm
Acquisition

by John MONAGHAN today at 11:20
Deal between Luxembourg headquartered investment services provider and Davy Global Fund Management approved by Irish regulator
The Cloche d'Or area of Luxembourg City, where IQ-EQ has its group headquarters
Photo credit: Luc Deflorenne

Luxembourg investment services provider IQ-EQ has acquired Irish fund management company Davy Global Fund Management (DGFM), IQ-EQ confirmed on Tuesday, the latest in a string of acquisitions.

The Central Bank of Ireland has now given regulatory approval to the deal, which was announced last July. DGFM has been rebranded as IQ-EQ Fund Management (Ireland) under the merger, which takes immediate effect.

IQ-EQ, whose group headquarters are in Luxembourg, employs more than 4,000 staff across 24 locations.

The acquisition comes after the company made a string of US purchases over the past two years, including Concord Trust Company, which provides financial administration and compliance services for wealthy families, and Greyline Partners, which specialises in governance and regulatory compliance for hedge funds.

