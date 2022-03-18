JAB CEO warns about 1970s-style inflation lies ahead

The chief executive officer of the Luxembourg-based investment firm behind some of the world’s most recognizable consumer-goods brands warned investors that inflation is rising to levels not seen since the 1970s as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accentuates geopolitical instability.

Stocks buoyed by a decade of financial stimulus and low borrowing costs which made fast-growing sectors such as Big Tech investor darlings would be hit by “a tectonic shift to a completely different macro, economic, and investment environment that most leaders and investors of today have not seen or experienced in their professional lives,” JAB Holding's Olivier Goudet also predicted.

He made the comments in a letter recapping the firm’s performance over the past 10 years, which saw JAB consolidate companies in the coffee, restaurant and pet-care sectors to create industry giants such as JDE Peet’s NV and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

During that period, the average annual return on all JAB’s investments was 13%, Goudet said -- about the same as the MSCI World Index, but below the firm’s internal 15% target. JAB’s investments in businesses it’s owned since 2011, such as Compassion-First Pet Hospitals and Panera Brands Inc., returned 17.2%. That compares with 6.9% for legacy assets the firm had invested in before 2011, such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and some luxury clothing brands.

Goudet said he expects JAB-backed companies, which also include Coty Inc., Krispy Kreme Inc. and Pret A Manger Ltd., to outperform the broader market in the coming years thanks to their stable, profitable growth rates.

“The world where the cost of capital is zero is rapidly fading and we believe the next decade will prove substantially more challenging from a return standpoint, but also from a credit and liquidity risk standpoint,” Goudet said. “Successful equity investments will be in resilient companies able to sustain their financing with quality growth.”

The sum of JAB’s investments has more than tripled to $34 billion since 2011. The firm, historically an investment vehicle for the Reimann family, has attracted other backers in recent years, including sovereign wealth funds and university endowments.

About 80% of JAB’s portfolio companies have committed to environmental goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, Goudet also said. That figure is expected to be 95% by 2030.

