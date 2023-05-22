JPMorgan boosts net interest outlook on First Republic deal

Biggest US banks have been immune to problems plaguing smaller rivals

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its outlook for the boon from higher interest rates after its purchase of First Republic Bank.

The biggest US bank raised its guidance for net interest income this year to $84 billion, excluding its trading business, up from a previous forecast of $81 billion.

The lender said several “sources of uncertainty remain,” including the Federal Reserve’s plans and how consumers react to higher rates.

JPMorgan bought First Republic Bank earlier this month after it became the second-largest bank failure in US history and the fourth regional bank collapse this year.

Dimon, the only major bank chief executive officer from the financial crisis still in command, said last week that “we need to finish the bank crisis” and regulators should “not be surprised constantly.”

The biggest banks have been largely immune to the problems plaguing their smaller rivals, with JPMorgan reporting a surprise jump in deposits in the first quarter as customers sought safety.

Shares of the biggest US bank was up 3.8% this year through Friday, while the KBW Regional Banking Index was down 28%.

