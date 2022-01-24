JPMorgan completes merger involving Luxembourg unit

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has folded the majority of its client-facing European Union units into a single Frankfurt entity as it simplifies its legal structure and looks to consolidate its liquidity pool for the bloc in one place.

The combination of units in Luxembourg, Ireland and Germany won’t require staff to relocate, and the lender’s U.K. operations aren’t affected. The entity’s branch network will include significant operations in Dublin, Luxembourg and Paris.

The new unit, J.P. Morgan SE, has a total capital base of around €34 billion ($39 billion) and is one of Germany’s five largest banking legal entities, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“This marks the conclusion of a firm-wide project to deliver a more scalable, well capitalized, and simplified structure for EU-based clients,” the company said.

Stefan Behr is the new unit’s chief executive officer. He is also a member of the firm’s Europe, Middle East and Africa Management Committee.

Other non-EU banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG have created similar subsidiaries in Frankfurt as they chose Germany’s financial capital as their EU hub and folded other entities into it.

Bloomberg News first reported on the planned merger in November 2020.

