KPMG posts 9% annual growth after sluggish 2020

Results mark turnaround for Big Four firm, with expansion in all areas, after overall revenues rose just 1% in the previous financial year

Big-four consulting firm KPMG has recovered from a sluggish performance in 2020, with revenues at its Luxembourg outlet growing 9% in the accounting year ending September 2021, reaching a net income of €257 million, the firm said on Monday.

All arms of the firm boasted growth, with audit expanding 9%, tax increasing by 8% and advisory services going up 11%.



The results marked a turnaround for the firm from a difficult period early in the pandemic, when tax and advisory services shrank by 5% and 4% respectively, in the year ending September 2020, and overall revenues inched up by just 1%.

"This growth can be observed across all industries with some noticeable accelerations, as in private equity where our audit, tax and advisory revenues have more than doubled over the past two years", the company said in a statement.



Last year, the Kirchberg-based firm recruited more than 500 professionals and new partners across all functions, the company said. As of 30 September, it employed 1,800 staff in the Grand Duchy.



KPMG's performance in 2021 was matched by competitor Ernst&Young, which posted growth of 10% last year, surpassing its record of 9% during 2020.

