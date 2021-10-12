Lab scolds government secrecy in Covid test court fight

An aggrieved medical lab accused Luxembourg's government of withholding important financial details of the country's €150 million large-scale-testing programme, as a dispute over whether officials skirted requirements for competitive contract bidding landed in court on Tuesday.



About two-thirds of the 52-page contract between the state and testing-programme provider Laboratoires Réunis was blacked out before being turned over ahead of the initial court hearing, BioneXt Lab CEO Jean-Luc Dourson said in a letter to Health Minister Paulette Lenert. Lenert should instruct lawyers defending the company's lawsuit to disclose all of the documents in the proceeding, Dourson wrote in the letter, sent to the Luxembourg Times.

"The Judiciary needs to know all the documentation in its entirety and cannot cover the lack of transparency that has characterized the [large-scale testing programme] from the beginning," the CEO wrote. "The taxpayer has the right to know how this money has been used."

Lenert's ministry declined to comment on the legal case, spokeswoman Monique Putz responded in an email.

BioneXt sued the government last month, claiming the government led by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel gave the winning lab an unfair advantage over its competitors and awarded contracts without public tender.

Laboratoires Réunis won all three phases of the mass testing regime that ran between April 2020 and last month. While the first and third phases - worth €32.5 and €64.2 million respectively - were awarded without public tender, the second phase starting in September 2020 was subject to a "pseudo public offer," Dourson has said. That is because the €53 million contract advanced by the Health Ministry required interested companies to use a type of test that only Laboratoires Réunis was using, meaning "there was only one company that could respond to the request," Dourson said after filing the complaint.

The Leudelange-based laboratory petitioned the court to retrospectively annul the government's contract with Laboratoires Réunis, and is seeking damages.

BioneXt also plans to file a complaint with the European Commission at the end of the year to look into the way the government awarded the contracts, claiming that they constituted illegal state aid in violation of EU treaties.

Luxembourg’s Court of Auditors was asked in June to investigate how the government awarded the big contract running the nationwide programme.

