Less work, same pay? Mixed reactions in Luxembourg

Government has started thinking about four-day working week, which other countries and companies have tried

Luxembourg is making baby steps towards shortening the working week as employees rethink their work-life balance after the pandemic, but workers and their bosses have widely different views about the plan.

The government will study whether to allow people to work fewer hours for the same pay - something other countries have also done - Labour Minister George Engel, a social-democrat, said last month in parliament.

France introduced a 35-hour working week as early as 2000, and a similar plan could make Luxembourg a more attractive place to work, Engel said, while employers would benefit because of healthier and happier staff.

"Our world of work is changing, and not just since the pandemic", Dan Kersch - a party peer of Engel - said during a debate in parliament that he had requested, pointing to Belgium's attempt to cram a 38-hour working week into four days, an approach which Kersch said he rejected.

The study comes as employees across the world resigned en masse during the health crisis - a phenomenon dubbed The Great Resignation - because of stagnating wages, and as they had become used to the greater flexibility bosses offered during the pandemic, such as working from home.

People in France and Germany work fewer hours than those in Luxembourg, Engel said, quoting statistics for full-time employees. When looking at all workers, Luxembourg is slightly above the average in the EU, with each employee putting in 1,427 hours per year, according to OECD data.

That puts it ahead of the UK, where each worker spends 1,367 hours per year on the job. The Netherlands are recording the lowest in the EU.

The fact that Luxembourg was above the average meant reducing working hours is a good idea, said Christophe Knebeler, a top official at the LCGB trade union said in an email. He too, was opposing the Belgian model.

"There is already a positive experience with a reduction in working hours ... for hospital [workers] which provides for a 38-hour week", Knebeler said in an interview. Working from home has often increased productivity, Knebeler said, expressing confidence that reduced hours would as well.



Bosses frown

But a top business representative squarely opposed the idea to reduce working time, saying Luxembourg had enough problems attracting talent as it is. Businesses should decide for themselves what works best and how to attract workers by providing the flexible terms they are now used to.

"With regards to qualitative factors, such as how to organise work and how to divide it, businesses have a lot of imagination, and this should not be done through a general reduction of working time," said Carlo Thelen, who heads the Chamber of Commerce, one of the country's main business lobbies.

Any top-down legislation could make employers wary of investing in a country in which it was already hard to attract employees because of high living costs and traffic problems also affecting cross-border commuters, Thelen said.



Georges Rassel, the CEO of steel technology company Paul Wurth agreed, telling journalists on Tuesday that the company - which employs some 640 people in the country - would find it hard to stomach fewer working hours given that it is still hiring more people to keep up with the workload.



The ABBL banking lobby group was less negative, saying it was still evaluating the proposal and did not have a position on the issue, according to an email sent by Chief Operating Officer Judith Gledhill.

Yet several countries and companies have trialled a four-day working week with success. Iceland allowed a small group of workers in government and healthcare to reduce their hours between 2015-2019. While staff reported better mental health, a better work-life balance, researchers also found the same or even higher levels of productivity. The trial led unions to renegotiate shorter work hours for the same pay for more than 80% of the country's workforce.

Last year, consumer goods giant Unilever allowed 81 of its New Zealand workers to work shorter hours for the same pay. Most famously, Microsoft Japan cut hours in 2019, finding that productivity jumped by no less than 40%.

"I want employees to think about and experience how they can achieve the same results with 20% less working time,", then-CEO Takuya Hirano said in a statement on Microsoft Japan's website at the time.

The differing views about cutting hours made Frédéric Krier, a member of the executive board of OGBL, another trade union, sceptical as to whether Luxembourg will introduce the plan, given that it takes more than one party to agree to implement such a policy. While his union is in favour, he also suspects politicians floated the plan to lure voters ahead of the next national elections in just over a year, he told the Luxembourg Times in an interview.

