Life assurance company names new chief commercial officer

OneLife, a Luxembourg-based life insurance company specialising in cross-border wealth management, has appointed Thomas Gasperini as its chief commercial officer.

Gasperini has over 15 years of experience in the Luxembourg wealth management and life insurance sectors. He worked previously at Swiss Life and the Allianz Group.

He also worked at Luxembourg law firms such as Loyens Loeff and Allen & Overy.

