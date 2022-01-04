Loyens & Loeff names partner, 9 senior associates

Veronica Aroutiunian has been named a partner at law firm Loyens & Loeff, which also made nine others senior associates in the Luxembourg office.

Aroutiunian is a member of the firm's Luxembourg investment management practice group, with her focus on private equity and hedge fund structuring. She previously worked as an associate in the financial services and investment management departments of other Luxembourg law firms.

Loyens & Loeff also named the following senior associates and their specialties: Alina Stoica, Diogo Morgado Filipe and Jordan Kaselow in corporate and M&A; Maïder Ruault and Mathilde Scheirlinck in investment management; Nelli Kluschin in tax; Philippe Hoffmann in tax compliance; Richard Steichen in banking & finance; and Sarah Ambulante in investment management

