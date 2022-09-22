Luxair board steps in to mediate labour conflict

Gilles Feith's future as CEO of the company was in doubt after a media report this week

Luxair's governing board stepped into labour talks at the struggling national airline on Thursday amidst criticism of Chief Executive Gilles Feith, appointing a mediator to resolve long-standing complaints from trade unions about understaffing and an impossible workload.

Former Attorney General Robert Biever will now try to resolve the months-long labour conflict, the company said in a press release, following a proposal by Luxair Chairman Giovanni Giallombardo.



The Luxair board "found that the social dialogue had been problematic", the release said, adding that "to sustain a positive course of events ... the board has followed the suggestion of the president ..." to join Giallombardo at "the management and the unions to learn about the demands and complaints of the parties".

Feith's position at the head of struggling Luxair became the subject of public debate this week after the Luxemburger Wort reported he would move to a different position as talks begin on how to reorganise the company for its continued survival.



But in Thursday's press release, the Luxair board "expressed its confidence in the management and the CEO of Luxair," the press release said.

Luxair's labour unions have complained for months that workers have strained to keep up with the workload demands Feith and his team placed on them to keep up with the hectic summer travel volumes, though both the unions and the airline agreed that the company operated within approved work conditions.



