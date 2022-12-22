Luxair signs deal with unions, ends forced furloughs

National airline will stop ordering workers to stay home as cost-saving move from next month

National airline will stop ordering workers to stay home as cost-saving move from next month

Luxair and its labour unions agreed to end the national passenger airline's freeze on salary increases with the end of the year and reached a new deal on early retirement, the government said on Thursday.



After two years of forcing some workers to stay at home in order to save money as a result of the pandemic, imposed furlough at Luxair will end on 2 January, the government said in a statement.

The agreement codifies an understanding reached in September between Luxair management, several government ministries and the OGBL, LCGB and NGL-SNEP unions. The deal includes an agreement that the parties would relaunch tripartite negotiations in case the airline faces new economic problems.

In September, hundreds of workers marched to protest management practices at Luxair. Union representatives complained that Luxair had been pushing workers to their legal limits in terms of scheduling, working hours and breaks for flight personnel.

The protests were organised after labour unions sought help from government officials the previous month in order to pressure Luxair to ease the hectic summer work demands.

In July, union representatives confirmed that Luxair's scheduling did not exceed legal limits as passenger traffic zoomed to pre-pandemic levels of 2019 after two years of disease-induced slowdowns.



The national airline has been facing a series of problem this year, with more empty seats whizzing through the air on Luxair planes than with other European airlines.

Luxair filled about three-quarters of available seats on its flights during the past summer travel season, while other Europe-based carriers were closer to 90% full.

Luxair generated an operating profit of €14 million last year from its cargo handling work but lost €10 million in 2020, when demand for air cargo was at a historic peak, the company's accounts showed. The airline lost €8 million from loading and unloading passenger planes in 2021 and €12 million in 2020.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.