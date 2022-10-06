Luxaviation appoints Benz as aviation services president

Private aircraft operator Luxaviation has appointed Stefan Benz as president of the company's aviation services division.

Benz, a trained aeronautical engineer, comes from Swiss-based maintenance and management firm Jet Aviation, which he joined in 2011 and where he was part of the executive leadership. He also worked at DaimlerChrysler Aerospace and MTU Maintenance.

