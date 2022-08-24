Luxembourg adding capacity to house refugees

Luxembourg will add housing for more than 1,100 refugees in September and October, raising the country's housing capacity for asylum-seekers to more than 5,600, the government said on Wednesday.



A Kirchberg building to be completed by October will add to the nearly 4,500 beds now available at 55 immigrant housing sites across the country, said Jean Asselborn, the country's minister of both foreign relations and immigration affairs.

The government also plans to close four housing centres in Nospelt, Findel, Strassen and Fuussekaul, near Wiltz, for people who fled the war in Ukraine in September, Asselborn said. Those sites housed up to 370 people, he said.

The new housing comes as many EU states struggle to deal appropriately with refugees coming from the war in Ukraine on top of places from Afghanistan to Africa. In the Netherlands, a refugee advocacy group is suing the Dutch government over what it called “inhumane” conditions at asylum centres that forced hundreds of refugees to sleep outside.

Luxembourg's government is also working with municipalities to find more housing, but when more will become available is uncertain because of supply bottlenecks for construction materials, Asselborn said in response to questions by lawmakers.

The new Kirchberg building for refugees will keep families of up to six people together, while singles could share a room with two others, Asselborn said. The building also has visiting rooms, a community room, a playroom, space for children to study and prepare homework for school, and an outdoor courtyard and recreation area, Asselborn said. Meals are provided and not cooked in individual rooms, he said.

