Vodafone pens deal for Luxembourg logistics hub

British telecoms giant Vodafone and Luxembourg are teaming up to build a logistics hub for the company that is set to become operational in two years, the government announced just a week after the country made headlines over Google's stalling data centre.

"Vodafone aims to consolidate most of its inventory" in a 29,000 m² automated logistics centre "that will distribute network equipment to its other European entities", the government said in a press release on Thursday.

The hardware logistics centre is expected to start operations in late 2024 and will be located in Bettembourg, a town a town just south of Luxembourg city that boasts a logistics hub with connections across Europe and Asia. The government did not say what the scale of the investment is nor how many jobs the project will create.

The announcement comes after Luxembourg made headlines this month over a Google data centre project which is on hold, but which an opposition lawmaker called "dead" due to long bureaucratic procedures.

Last week, the Luxembourg army announced a collaboration with Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, which would see the possible development of ground equipment and logistics for the satellite launch company, in a bout of better news for Luxembourg's business appeal.

Economy Minister Franz Fayot, and Ninian Wilson, the CEO of Vodafone Procurement, unveiled the plans for the logistics hub at a tech summit in Luxembourg on Thursday.

Vodafone Procurement, a joint venture between the British telecoms giant and Luxembourg's majority state-owned incubator Technoport, already has a logistics centre in Luxembourg City which helps organise its digital procurement, the government said. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in the Grand Duchy.

The announcement of the new Vodafone centre should strengthen Luxembourg's role as an international logistics hub, the government said, as the country is already home to majority state-owned Cargolux and CFL rail cargo.

Vodafone currently employs some 420 people in Luxembourg. Beyond procurement, its roaming services are also based out of the Grand Duchy.



