Luxembourg bank warns on "dramatic" inflation, rate hikes

Constant rises are set to be a feature of 2022 to deal with spiralling inflation and recession risk, says governor Gaston Reinesch

Constant rises are set to be a feature of 2022 to deal with spiralling inflation and recession risk, says governor Gaston Reinesch

(The third paragraph of this story was corrected. Reinesch referred to a possible interest rate rise of 0.50 percentage points in September, not one that "should be expected" of 0.25 percentage points).

Future interest rate hikes are likely to continue well past September, Luxembourg's central bank governor has warned, with inflation set to remain at "dramatically high" levels and eurozone economies at risk of recession.

The European Central Bank (ECB) wants to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade next month, from -0.5% to 0.25%. A further increase may also be on the cards come September, ECB President Christine Lagarde told the European Parliament last week.

A rise of 0.50 percentage points was possible in September, the governor of Luxembourg's Central Bank, Gaston Reinesch, told broadcaster RTL on Wednesday. Further gradual increases beyond that are likely, he added, to deal with spiralling inflation and to combat the risk of recession in the eurozone.

The ECB may have to raise interest rates by more than it would like if high inflation spurs governments to spend increasing sums on protecting households, ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said on Wednesday.



US investment bank Morgan Stanley also warned on Wednesday that the eurozone could enter a light recession by the final quarter.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked an increase in food and energy prices, with the eurozone recording a near-record surge in food prices, and further worsened supply chain issues. China's entrenched lockdown policies are also causing trade woes globally.



Reinesch also criticised the lack of debate in Luxembourg on whether inflation is mostly imported. He said imports are more expensive than exports in the Grand Duchy, which would reduce the capacity for economic redistribution in the country.

The head of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, said earlier this month that the bloc’s economies are in 'completely different' shape from a decade ago, and argued there was no risk of a new sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone.

(Additional reporting by Bloomberg)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.