Luxembourg banks profits inch down in first quarter

Sector took home €1.3 billion in profits over the period, regulator CSSF says

Profits before tax and provisions of the Luxembourg banking sector inched down by 2.4% in the first quarter of the year, Luxembourg's finance regulator said late on Wednesday, amid rising costs.

Nearly three out of four banks reported higher costs. Overall, the cost-to-income ratio in the sector stood at 61%. Out of a total of 122 banks, 21 were unprofitable in the first quarter, the CSSF regulator said.

While the overall pre-tax income of close to €1.3 billion in the first three months of the year represented a drop from a year ago, it was still higher than in the first quarter of 2020, when it came in at €1.24 billion.

Commission income rose nearly 7% from the previous year, the CSSF said, particularly among banks that provide wealth management services for private and institutional clients, such as investment funds.

Other income, such as from asset disposals, dropped by 37.9%. The interest margin rose by 20% over the period, as central banks raised interest rates.

The news comes as the CSSF's insurance counterpart yesterday said that profits in that sector doubled over the first quarter compared to a year before.



