Luxembourg firm Kneip acquires UK technology company

Kneip, which manages over 10,000 funds for asset managers in more than 40 countries, announces takeover of Dataglide

Kneip, which manages over 10,000 funds for asset managers in more than 40 countries, announces takeover of Dataglide

Bob Kneip, founder and vice-chairman of the company

Fund management firm Kneip has acquired UK technology business Dataglide, the Luxembourg company announced on Thursday.



The acquisition aims to bring more technology in-house, such as cloud computing that Dataglide specialises in, Kneip said in a statement.

The Luxembourg company, which was set up in 1993, helps manage over 10,000 funds for asset managers across more than 40 countries, it said.

The takeover comes just 18 months after Kneip announced that it would cut its headcount by a third, laying off 70 employees.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.