Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg funds still hovering around two-year low"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg funds still hovering around two-year low".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
New Year Sale

1 Year Premium Access

126.00/ per year 1.90/ per week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / per week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Luxembourg funds still hovering around two-year low
Exclusive for subscribers
Funds

Luxembourg funds still hovering around two-year low

by Yannick HANSEN today at 11:00
Net assets under management stood at just over €5 trillion at the end of December 2022, compared to €5.9 trillion a year before
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg funds still hovering around two-year low"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Luxembourg funds still hovering around two-year low".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
New Year Sale

1 Year Premium Access

126.00/ per year 1.90/ per week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / per week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic

Luxembourg has established itself as the continent’s prime location for debt funds, which sprang up in response to the 2008 financial crash
Assets under management in Luxembourg’s debt fund industry grew by over 40% between 2020 and 2021, to reach €182bn