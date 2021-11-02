Luxembourg in scope as chemical giant DuPont sells unit

Two product lines in Luxembourg could be part of reorganisation as DuPont buys engineering material firms Rogers to focus on electric vehicles

Two product lines in Luxembourg could be part of reorganisation as DuPont buys engineering material firms Rogers to focus on electric vehicles

By Yannick Lambert and Marco Meng

US chemicals giant DuPont plans to sell most of its mobility and materials business unit in a move that could affect two product lines employing 350 people in the Luxembourg village of Contern.

DuPont on Tuesday announced it had agreed to buy engineering materials maker Rogers for about $5.2 billion, adding it would sell most of the unit - which makes resins and polymers for cars - to focus on higher-growth areas due to the rapid growth of electric and other high-tech vehicles.



The divestment could affect two production lines in Luxembourg: the DuPont Teijin Films line, which employs around 250 people in the country, and the Hytrel plastics production line, which employs close to 100 staff.

The company employs a total of 1,100 people in total in the Grand Duchy.

The company could not release details of the planned rejig of its business until it has completed the process, which is expected to end in the first quarter of 2022, the company told the Luxemburger Wort.

Dupont's electronics and industry sector, which is to be merged with Rogers, and to which the "Tyvek" product belongs in Luxembourg, accounted for around a third of sales in the past quarter.



"In the future, our portfolio will focus on the core areas of electronics, water, protection, industrial technologies and the next generation of the automotive industry," CEO Ed Breen said in a statement on Tuesday. This would significantly improve sales growth and earnings stability, Breen said.

In addition to advanced cars, the purchase would boost DuPont’s position in advanced materials for other key growth markets such as clean energy and 5G mobile-phone service, the company said.

In 2018, DuPont announced it would invest around €340 million into the expansion of its Luxembourg plants which would create over a hundred new jobs. DuPont is present in over 70 countries and operates around 170 production facilities, more than ten global R&D centres and ten global innovation centres.

(Additional reporting by Bloomberg)

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.