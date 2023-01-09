Luxembourg inflation down to 5.4% from 5.9%

Petrol prices were down significantly while cost of food went up slightly compared to November

Petrol prices were down significantly while cost of food went up slightly compared to November

Luxembourg's annual inflation rate fell by 0.5 percentage points to 5.4% in December due to a significant decrease in petrol and diesel prices, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

In December, drivers had to pay 11.5% less for a litre of diesel at the pump and and 12.3% less for a litre of petrol compared to November. The price of heating oil was also down by 18% compared to the month before, Statec said in a press release.

Inflation in the eurozone returned to single digits for the first time since August in December, fuelling hopes that the bloc’s worst-ever spike in consumer prices has peaked. The December figures came in at 9.2%, Eurostat said on Friday, with slower growth in energy costs the only reason for the moderation.



However, the prices of oil-based products were still 15.8% higher in Luxembourg than in December 2021, according to Statec. Energy prices soared due to Russia's war in Ukraine, with a relatively warm winter keeping price spikes in check.

Food prices, however, inched up by 0.5% in December compared to November, Statec said. The cost of food last month was 11% higher compared to December 2021.

Luxembourg has one of the lowest inflation rates in the eurozone.

