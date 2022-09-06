Luxembourg ministers in Norway ahead of EU energy meeting

Visit comes after Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Visit comes after Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Two Luxembourg government ministers travelled to Norway to cement ties with the natural gas exporter as European countries scramble to secure enough fuel to get through the winter in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"It is particularly important to foster our contacts with Norway these days", Energy Minister Claude Turmes said on Twitter on Monday, ahead of his visit with gas and electricity companies in the Nordic country.

"We are facing an energy crisis," said Turmes, who was in Norway together with Transport Minister François Bausch.

EU energy ministers are set to meet on Friday to address the energy crisis. The European Commission has proposed an EU-wide cap on gas prices, while French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for joint EU gas purchases to bring prices down. Luxembourg imports all of its natural gas through networks of its three neighbours Germany, Belgium and France.

The Luxembourg visit comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Norway in the middle of August to discuss gas supplies, given that German companies and households are strongly reliant on gas.



Gazprom would 'indefinitely' halt all gas supplies via its Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, the Russian state-owned company said on Friday, citing maintenance issues, a reason widely derided as an excuse to put pressure on European governments over the war and sanctions.



Luxembourg could also cut VAT to 3% - down from 17% - for people installing solar panels on their homes from next year, Turmes separately said this week, in a written answer to a parliamentary question.

The number of solar panels jumped by nearly half in Luxembourg last year, the national energy regulator said in June, although the overall production of sustainable energy rose only narrowly because of light winds.

The Grand Duchy will let a discount for fuel at the pump expire, Turmes said last week, as it plans to end its once envied position as a cheap destination for foreign drivers to fill up their tanks.

