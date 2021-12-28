Luxembourg bottom of chart for online sales

Luxembourg had the lowest share of businesses selling online across the EU this year

Luxembourg had less than 10% of shares of enterprises with online sales

While people have been increasingly turning to online shopping since the start of the pandemic, Luxembourg had the lowest share of businesses selling online across the EU this year, the bloc's statistics agency said on Tuesday.



Less than 10% of Luxembourg businesses conducted online sales, a significantly smaller number than Denmark, Sweden and Norway, which topped Eurostat's chart with more than 30% of firms selling online. Denmark had the highest share, with 38%.

The statistics agency looked at firms employing 10 or more people which had online sales representing at least 1% of their turnover in 2021. The Grand Duchy landed in last position, behind Romania and Bulgaria.

Belgium and Finland registered the highest increase in enterprises selling online this year.

Consequently, e-commerce sales in Europe have steadily increased since 2020, a growth which can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

