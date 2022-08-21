Luxembourg's ERG to halt iron ore supplies to Russia

But company will keep providing aluminium to Rusal, as Kazakhstan seeks rapprochement with the West

ENRC offices in Kazakhstan's capital city shown in 2013 with the logo still used by ERG

Eurasian Resource Group is halting some of its iron ore supplies to Russia, the group's Chairman told a press conference in Kazakhstan - the company's country of origin - as the Central Asian republic seeks to tread a fine line between the west and its former ally Russia.

The mining giant, which has its headquarters in Luxembourg, is set to halt supplies from Kazakhstan to Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), which recently became the target of US sanctions, ERG Chairman Alexander Mashkevich said on Friday, according to Reuters.

ERG, MMK's main supplier of ore, would however continue to supply Russia's aluminium giant Rusal, Mashkevich said, according to Reuters.

ERG has been busy cutting its many business ties it has with Russia after Moscow launched its bloody war against Ukraine in February, paying more than €500 million this spring to compensate for contracts with Russian banks it had to cancel prematurely, the Luxembourg Times reported this month.

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Russian media on the eve of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in June this year that his country was particularly worried about secondary sanctions affecting the former Soviet Republic's economy, due to dealings with its military ally Russia.



Kazakhstan has said it wants to maintain its business ties with the West and support Ukraine's territorial integrity.

ERG’s major lenders include Russia’s two largest banks – Sberbank and VTB Bank, it said in its 2021 annual report filed in June. Both were sanctioned by the UK, Japan, Australia, the US and the EU.



Luxembourg regularly mentions its close ties to Kazakhstan, which Prime Minister Xavier Bettel visited in 2015 and 2017, for example in a joint press release in June this year to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations.



