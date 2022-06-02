Luxembourg's happy few air hop to military base

In unusual gesture, busy US air force base hosts ambassadors and other dignitaries from Grand Duchy

US Air Force F-18 (left) and F-35 (right) fighter jets at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on Friday

The departing F-35 stealth fighters ripped the air with bone-rattling force as their flaming exhausts rocketed the weapon into a near-vertical climb over an air base in Germany on Friday.

Just 80 km north-east of Luxembourg, the show of force brought thoughts of the war in Ukraine - fought 2,600 kilometres away - close to home.

As the jets hurtled at 740km an hour away from Spangdahlem Air Base - a home for US Air Force fighters - three dozen Luxembourg dignitaries plugged their ears. They featured ambassadors from NATO countries to Luxembourg, participating in a ceremonial visit that had been planned for months - but which took on added significance after Russia launched its war against neighbouring Ukraine in February, the French ambassador said.

"I thought after the war in Ukraine it was even more important to be as a group with European ambassadors," said Clair Ligniers-Counathe. She was joined in that purpose by the German, Belgian, Polish, Czech, US , UK, Romanian and Spanish ambassadors based in Luxembourg.

The F-35s they were watching were flying missions to support NATO, usually near the alliance's eastern frontier, said US Air Force Colonel Leslie Hauck, commander of the base near Bitburg and related sites in four other EU countries.



Strict security measures were stretched to allow nine propeller-driven civilian aircraft to land on the military runway with the diplomats, and business leaders such as PwC Luxembourg CEO John Parkhouse.

Having private aircraft at a military installation is "extremely rare," air force base spokeswoman Master Sergeant Laura Beckley told the Luxembourg Times. “Our main goal with today’s fly-in is to integrate with our foreign government liaisons, inform our community of the strategic value Spangdahlem [air base] continues to provide, and fortify relationships with allies and partners to assure the mutual protection” that NATO strives to achieve.

PwC Luxembourg CEO John Parkhouse (centre), US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tom Barrett (right) and a Spangdahlem Air Base civilian employee stand before a KC-135 air refueling plane on Friday at the German military installation. Emery P. Dalesio

Units from the American base have deployed since the invasion to front-line NATO member states Poland and Romania. Hundreds of other American airmen also have arrived at Spangdahlem along with refuelling planes and specialist electronic warfare jets.

The power commanded from Spangdahlem is packed in its squadrons of F-16 fighter aircraft, which are built to battle enemy jets in their air or attack ground targets. The F-16, now in use for more than 30 years, was built through a consortium between the US and Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway to establish a basis for a common NATO fighter jet. The newer F-35 fighters were sent from US sites since the war began.

Spangdahlem and the US Air Force base at Ramstein are among the more than two dozen American and NATO bases dotting western Germany.

Melanie Delannoy of Kleos Space (left), Luxembourg's American Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Schoenenberg (second from left) and US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tom Barrett (centre) view a fighter jet on Friday at Germany's Spangdahlem Air Base. Emery P. Dalesio

The visit by the Luxembourg guests originated a year ago within one of Luxembourg’s private pilots associations, Avia Sport II, which provided the pilots and planes on Friday.

“With the unfolding of events in Ukraine over the past several months, the increased focus of attention on NATO capabilities has further raised the ... interest related to this visit,” said American Chamber of Commerce Chairman and CEO Paul Schoenenberg, himself a former US Air Force officer.

