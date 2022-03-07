Luxembourg set for 2025 roll-out of 5G, Bettel says

Post Luxembourg would be able to offer 5G throughout the country by the end of 2022

The roll-out of the new 5G mobile broadband network in Luxembourg is likely to be complete by 2025, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Monday, in line with an EU goal to have the speedier networks available by then.

"The 5G roll-out seems very realistic, based on the information gathered by network operators, at least across all major cities and transport networks", Bettel said in answer to a parliamentary question.

Europe risks missing a target to deploy the next-generation mobile broadband networks, the European Court of Auditors warned in January, also urging states to protect the 5G networks against spying by foreign governments.



"The operators are working on the installation of the 5G antennas and the adaptation of their network cores," Bettel said in answer to a question by Diane Adehm, of the opposition CSV christian-democrats.



State-owned Post Luxembourg was planning to complete the roll-out this year, throughout the country, Bettel said. Not every user would be able to access it however, as the offer would depend on local reception conditions.

Mobile phone provider Proximus plans to cover the entire country by 2025, and its rival Orange will roll out 5G coverage across all major cities and transport networks, by 2025, Bettel said. New entrant Luxembourg Online will provide the new network in around 63 sites throughout the country.

