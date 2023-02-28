Luxembourg state firms mum over human rights records

Most companies have no record whatsoever of how they treat human rights, pressure group says

Headquarters in Luxembourg of state-owned BCEE, also known as Spuerkeess, which had no published documents tracking human rights, ASTM said

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Spuerkeess are among the worst offenders of state-owned enterprises failing to monitor human rights, a pressure group said on Tuesday, undermining the country's pledge to improve.

Luxembourg presents itself as a staunch human rights defender, taking pride in being a member of the UN Human Rights Council, and with Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn frequently calling out countries over human rights abuses.

Yet there was "little conscience of their responsibility as economic actors" among a group of 27 state-owned companies doing business abroad, Nadine Haas of Action Solidarité Tiers Monde (ASTM) said at a press conference, presenting the results of a ranking her group had drawn up.

The ranking was based on criteria by a Dutch group called the World Benchmarking Alliance, in line with UN policies, and looked at the human rights policies companies had published, their due diligence procedures, and the means victims have to take action against the businesses.

Of 27 companies ASTM looked at, 18 had not documented their human rights records in any form. Companies scoring 0 out of 24 possible marks included the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, BCEE - also known as Spuerkeess - the country's sovereign FSIL wealth fund, and the Technoport incubator.

Luxair, Post and CFL - among the largest businesses in the country - fared little better, with scores of 2.5, 1.5 and 0.5 respectively.

National train company CFL is also active in freight Pierre Matgé

Unlike other European countries, Luxembourg lacks a law that would force it to monitor the large numbers of companies it hosts to make sure they are sticking to human rights and avoiding corruption abroad.



Controversial foreign companies headquartered in Luxembourg - such as Israeli spyware maker NSO and PornHub operator MindGeek - have often drawn attention to the lack of a due diligence law in the Grand Duchy, leading the UN to scold Luxembourg over the issue during a visit last year.

An upcoming Europe-wide due diligence directive for companies will not be much help, ASTM said. The law will only affect four out of every thousand firms in the Grand Duchy, critics said last year, given that it excludes small and mid-sized companies, and there is no national legislation to fill the hole.

The study comes after Luxembourg introduced a plan stretching to promote human rights due diligence in enterprises, including a voluntary pact between the government and the business community.



A low ranking in the ASTM study does not necessarily mean companies have committed human rights abuses. The study published only looks at what companies disclose, not their actual practice. "We are transparent about the limitations of the study", Antoniya Argirova of ASTM said.

The best performer in the survey was the "Forestry and Climate Change Fund", run by the finance ministry, which explicitly states its obligation to human rights and publishes impact assessments, ASTM said.



Freight airline Cargolux and the national export credit agency, were in the middle of the pack, with procedures in place to identify issues in their supply chains, but without a sufficient focus on human rights.

When asked to react, only five of the 27 companies responded to ASTM, the group said, indicating a lack of awareness.

Spuerkeess, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and CFL did not respond to requests for comments. Post said it could not answer within the deadline given.

