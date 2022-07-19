Luxembourg to weigh another month of cheaper petrol

By Uwe Hentschel and Emery P. Dalesio



Luxembourg could extend an existing discount on automobile fuel due to expire at the end of this month.

Government ministers are expected to discuss a proposal to delay for an extra month the end of the 7.5 cents per litre discount on petrol and diesel sold in Luxembourg, the Luxemburger Wort reported. The move is seen as preventing a month-long rush of motorists fuelling up in neighbouring Germany, where a similar fuel discount is scheduled to expire on 31 August.

Luxembourg has subsidised fuel at the pump for the past three months by lowering taxes by 7.5 cents per litre as part of an €800 million deal to ease the impact of inflation on consumers. The inflation rate hit 7.4 percent in June, when petrol was almost 54 percent costlier and diesel 62 percent more expensive than the year before.

The consumer association ULC has asked the government to extend state subsidies for energy costs. The Grand Duchy, known for its low fuel taxes, has the highest number of cars per resident in the EU, accounting for the highest level of carbon emissions compared to the size of its population.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.