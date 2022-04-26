Luxembourg turns cold shoulder to art students

Artists have demanded that Luxembourg set up an art school, but education minister said no

When Maxi Irthum told her teachers she wanted to become an artist, they warned her not to join the "hippies" - the students with bad grades looking for an easy way out of high school.

Irthum insisted, taking sculpting and painting classes as much as she could. When she finished school with good grades, she was free to choose where to continue her undergraduate studies.

But her home country was not an option. “What was offered in Luxembourg was very limited and nobody took art seriously,” she said. “It’s a shame that Luxembourg doesn’t recognise art as an important subject and that it’s just for hippies, which is what everybody thinks here,” she said.

Now 32 years old, Irthum is a successful graphic designer and creative director who has worked with beauty brands and fashion magazines. In 2011, she graduated from the Mediadesign University of applied Sciences in Münich.

“Schools [in Luxembourg] think creativity isn’t important, but I think it’s one of the most important things because it teaches us how to deal with emotions,” she said in an interview.



Each year, hundreds of students in Luxembourg face the same problem as Irthum. With no academic programmes for art students on offer, and schools pushing theoretical disciplines, they are forced to decamp.

Luxembourg combined a number of higher education institutions into a proper university only as recently as 2003. And its MUDAM museum for modern art, which opened its doors just three years later, had to build up a collection of contemporary art from scratch.

Nearly 1,000 Luxembourgish students enrolled in art studies abroad for the 2021/22 academic year, Education Minister Claude Meisch, unveiled in answer to a recent parliamentary question. In addition, there were just under 100 students who signed up for a programme to be awarded a certificate for a higher technician in the field of applied arts in Luxembourg.

Meisch, a pro-business liberal, was answering a question from Djuna Bernard, a member of parliament for the Greens, who had wanted to know what explained the absence of academic establishments for the arts in the Grand Duchy.

She raised those concerns after dozens of young artists in an open letter in December 2021 demanded that an art school be set up in Luxembourg, uniting all the main artistic disciplines.

Such an institution would attract talented foreign artists to the country and increase Luxembourg’s standing as an artistic and cultural centre, the signatories argued. It would also make it easier for students, who would no longer be obliged to go abroad to pursue a career in the arts.

Yet the government is not planning setting up an art school in the country before the next elections in 2023, Meisch said.



That means that students like Irthum - at least for now - will continue to travel abroad to follow their passion. "I didn’t want to learn from reading books, I wanted to learn how to draw and do sculptures,” she said.

