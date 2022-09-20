LuxNetwork acquires Telecom Luxembourg International

Value of deal between two broadband providers not disclosed

Value of deal between two broadband providers not disclosed

Internet firm LuxNetwork has acquired fellow broadband provider Telecom Luxembourg International, LuxNetwork announced on Tuesday.

Based in Bettembourg, LuxNetwork was founded in 2012 and connects business customers in Luxembourg with hubs in Europe, the US and Singapore.

The value of the acquisition, which was completed on 1 September, was not disclosed.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.