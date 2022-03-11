Maples and Calder appoints new funds partner in Luxembourg

Michelle Barry has been promoted to partner in the firm's fund and investment management practice in the Grand Duchy

International law firm Maples and Calder, part of the Maples Group, has announced the appointment of Michelle Barry to partner at its fund and investment management practice in Luxembourg.

Barry has worked at the company for over three years, advising clients on legal and compliance matters, and will take on her new role with immediate effect.

