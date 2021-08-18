Greensill approved to sell Finacity unit to White Oak Global

Greensill shedding Finacity to raise money for creditors just two years after acquiring the business

Greensill’s US unit filed for bankruptcy in New York in March

Greensill Capital’s bankrupt US unit won court approval to sell its Finacity Corp. business to White Oak Global Advisors for $7 million (€6 million) after reaching a deal with unsecured creditors.

The transaction includes an agreement with Finacity founder Adrian Katz, who dropped demands for $21.2 million (€18.1 million) in payments related to Greensill’s purchase of Finacity in 2019. In return, the bankrupt US unit will not try to sue Katz or certain other insiders for their role in the deal.

Greensill is shedding Finacity to raise money for creditors just two years after acquiring the business.

“The companies never really accomplished the integration that was intended,” Greensill attorney Kyle J. Ortiz said during a virtual court hearing Tuesday.

Greensill’s US unit filed for bankruptcy in New York in March following the collapse of its parent in the UK. The US unit had acquired Finacity from Katz, who continued to lead the business after its purchase. Finacity helps companies turn their invoices into structured financing.

