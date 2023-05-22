More jobseekers but fewer jobs in April

There were close to 3,000 new vacancies via ADEM last month, a decrease of 28% compared to April a year ago

The number of jobseekers in Luxembourg went up in April compared to the previous month, while the unemployment rate remained stable, job agency ADEM said on Monday.

More than 15,000 jobseekers were registered with ADEM at the end of April, an increase of more than 1,0oo people - or 7% - compared to April 2022, the agency said.

The number of jobseekers increased across all categories except for those who had registered for more than a year with the employment agency. The unemployment rate remains at 4.9%, continuing a stable trend recorded in March.

The number of newly-registered jobseekers is also on the rise, with more than 2,100 residents registering with ADEM last month, an increase of 46 people or 2.2% compared to April 2022, the data showed.

The number of new vacancies is down, however, as employers advertised close to 3,000 vacancies via ADEM, a decrease of 28% compared to April last year. There was a decline in the number of new vacancies in all sectors except in manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and education, ADEM said.

The total number of open jobs via ADEM stands at close to 10,000 as of April 2023, a decline of more than a 20% compared to the previous year, the agency said.

The number of jobseekers receiving full unemployment benefits rose by 12% year-on-year to close to 8,100.

