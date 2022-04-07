More than 20% of best-paid UK bankers had special tax status

Finance and insurance is the most popular industry for people registered abroad for tax purposes

Finance and insurance is the most popular industry for people registered abroad for tax purposes

More than one in five of the UK’s best-paid bankers have claimed a status that means they can avoid paying tax on their foreign wealth.

Finance and insurance is the most popular industry for people registered abroad for tax purposes, according to researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Warwick.

The findings shed light on the tax advantages granted to some of the richest people in the UK at a time when Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has lifted the overall tax burden on society to its highest since World War II. The paper also suggests that tightening rules for “non-domiciled” people didn’t trigger a flight of foreign talent from the UK.

“The non-dom regime is used mainly by the very rich, who get tax breaks not available to ordinary taxpayers,” said Andy Summers, assistant professor at LSE’s Law Department. “This giveaway could be costing the Treasury significant revenue and deserves more scrutiny at a time when everyone else is facing tax rises.”

The study looked at anonymised personal tax returns of people who claimed non-domiciled status between 1997 and 2018. The status can apply to British residents of any nationality who have another domicile abroad, though the conditions have been tightened over the past decade.

About 22% of bankers earning more than £125,000 pounds (€150,000) - putting them in the top 1% of earners in Britain - have claimed non-dom status at some point, the researchers found.

Other industries with high proportions - although lower absolute numbers than banking - include the oil industry, where two out of five top earners had claimed it, and the car industry, where a quarter have claimed. One in six top-earning sports and film stars living in the UK have used this status.

The research underlines how this tax treatment remains the preserve of the very rich. About 40% of individuals who earned £5 million or more in 2018 have claimed non-dom status at some point, compared with less than 0.3% among those earning less than £100,000, according to the study.

There were 75,700 people claiming non-dom status in 2020, the latest data from HM Revenue & Customs show. The number has declined since the rules changed five years ago, which the researchers said was due to individuals ceasing to claim, rather than leaving the country.

“In other words, for every two people claiming non-dom status in 2018, there were a further five people who had claimed non-dom status in the past and remained resident in the UK,” the researchers wrote in a paper released on Thursday.

Famous non-doms include Lakshmi Mittal, the steel magnate, and Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who is selling Chelsea football club.

The latest government figures show there were 75,700 non-doms in the UK in 2020, who were liable for £7.85 billion in personal and capital gains tax.

Between 2009 and 2017, amid a public outcry about the reduced rates of tax paid by the super-rich, the government introduced a series of reforms including charges for non-doms who had been in the country for more than seven years and changes in eligibility.

Each reform coincided with a drop in the number of declared non-doms, but the new research shows the number of people who had ever had non-dom status continued to grow.

“This indicates that the drops in the (registered) non-dom population have more to do with individuals ceasing to claim non-dom status rather than leaving, or not arriving in, the UK,” the researchers said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.