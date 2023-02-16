Mortgage volumes fall further as prices, rates rise

Banks issued fewer variable-rate interest loans in December than in the previous month, Luxembourg's central bank said on Thursday, as rising prices and mortgage interest rates scared away loan applicants.

The volume of variable interest rate mortgages fell to €284 million in December from €287 million in November, while lenders granted €302 million in fixed interest rate loans, up from €269 million a month earlier.

Compared to a year ago, on an annual basis, the volume of loans with variable interest rates decreased by €10 million, while fixed interest rate mortgage loans dived by €265 million.

The variable interest rate on mortgage loans rose to 2.58% in December 2022 from 2.5% in November 2022 while the fixed interest rate on mortgage loans climbed 18 basis points to 3.52% in December 2022 from 3.34% the previous month.

Earlier this month, Luxembourg’s central bank governor said inflation remains far too high and intervention is still required to tackle price rises, a day after the European Central Bank hiked rates across the eurozone at its fifth consecutive meeting.

A report by the Housing Ministry in December showed real estate sales dropped during the third quarter of last year, with buyers particularly shying away from apartments under construction.



Rising interest rates, increasing wages and exploding material and energy costs are all weighing on the construction sector and will lead to a third of already approved flats not getting built next year, the Fédération des Artisans said in December last year.



Earlier this month, Interior minister Taina Bofferding said Luxembourg will make it easier to build more tiny houses by updating its legal and regulatory framework.



