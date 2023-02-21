Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Most companies in UK four-day week trial to continue flexible working"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Most companies in UK four-day week trial to continue flexible working".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

2.42 / weekly
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / weekly
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most companies in UK four-day week trial to continue flexible working
Exclusive for subscribers
Labour

Most companies in UK four-day week trial to continue flexible working

2 min. today at 11:09
The trial organisers want to make a four-day week the new default, based on a model of 100% of the pay for 80% of the time
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Most companies in UK four-day week trial to continue flexible working"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Most companies in UK four-day week trial to continue flexible working".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

2.42 / weekly
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / weekly
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.