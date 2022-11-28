Namespace buys German hosting services platform

The company did not disclose the value of the acquisition

Leudelange-based internet service company Namespace Holdings has acquired German hosting and domain provider platform hosting.de, the company said on Monday.

The German website provides hosting, cloud services and domains, and is run by Moving Internet GmbH, which Namespace has bought.

Namespace did not disclose the value of the acquisition.



"The Moving Internet Group ... complements our leading domain management and online brand protection platforms with an advanced, proprietary [platform as a service] offering for hosting," Namespace president and co-founder Xavier Buck said in a press release.

