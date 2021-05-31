Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Nestlé: majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Nestlé: majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Nestlé: majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy
Exclusive for subscribers
food

Nestlé: majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy

4 min. 31.05.2021
Internal company presentation acknowledges more than 60% of products do not meet ‘recognised definition of health’
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Nestlé: majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Nestlé: majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.