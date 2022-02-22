Management give assurances there will be no redundancies at two production lines in Contern

No job losses as a result of DuPont sale, say unions

DuPont operates two production lines in the village of Contern which will become part of the Celanese Corporation under the deal

Hundreds of jobs at a Dupont plant in Luxembourg are safe, trade unions said on Tuesday, despite the US chemicals giant selling a unit to a rival as it narrows the focus of its business on high-growth areas.



DuPont said on Friday that it had sold most of its mobility and materials business - which has two production lines in the village of Contern - to Texas-based Celanese Corp. for $11 billion (€9.7 billion).

The DuPont Teijin Films line and the Hytrel plastics production line - both in Contern - are part of the the unit, which makes resins and polymers for cars. Together they employ about 350 people.



“No redundancies will take place at DuPont,” the LCGB and OGBL unions said on Tuesday, a commitment they had received from management.



“The sites are expected to operate independently from October 1, 2022. Details regarding the sale or the structure of the Contern site remain unknown at this time,” the two unions said in a joint statement.



The sale of the unit follows DuPont's $5.2 billion (€4.6 billion) acquisition of engineering materials maker Rogers in November, as the company prepares for the rapid growth of electric and other high-tech vehicles.

The company employs a total of 1,100 people in the Grand Duchy.

