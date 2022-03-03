No sanctions off the table to disrupt regime - UK Minister

The UK and Luxembourg stuck their heads together on Thursday to decide how to disrupt the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a UK finance minister using a long-scheduled visit to discuss newly imposed sanctions.

"We don’t take anything off the table", John Glen, the UK's Economic Secretary to the Treasury said in an interview on Thursday, when asked about the punitive measures the West is imposing on Russia.

Glen had met with Luxembourg's finance minister Yuriko Backes and the country's financial regulator on Thursday morning to talk about the "deep and common interests in financial services" in the two countries.

But the war in Ukraine also came up, said Glen, who was wearing a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The UK currently targets around a hundred entities and individuals with sanctions, and "as the prime minister [Boris Johnson] said in Poland two days ago, the process is intensifying", he said.





We cannot show you this content. You have not given your consent to see this embedded content from twitter. Click here to change your preferences, then reload the page. Give consent

Several UK Lawmakers have criticised their government for not going far enough and failing to sanction oligarchs with connections to the UK, such as Roman Abramovich, who is putting his London-based Chelsea football club up for sale.

"We're looking collaboratively and carefully at what we can do to disrupt the Putin regime," Glen said, referring to the US, the UK and the EU.



"Being outside of the institutional framework of the EU doesn't mean we are disconnected or don't share many of the same values and approaches to international problems", he said.

"We don't have a dispute with the Russian people and we must seek to target the Putin regime", saying it "it is not our duty to tell the Russian people how to behave". "The Russian people have to draw their own conclusions", he said.

On Wednesday, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn caused an uproar saying that the Russian people would overthrow the Kremlin and 'physically eliminate' Vladimir Putin if they knew what was really happening in Ukraine.

He later in the evening backtracked, saying it was a slip of the tongue because he was emotionally affected by the bombing of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

The US Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a "task force dedicated to enforcing the sweeping sanctions, export restrictions, and economic countermeasures that the US has imposed, along with allies and partners, in response to Russia’s unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine."



Backes' predecessor Pierre Gramegna, who resigned from from his post at the end of last year, has regularly pleaded for a close relationship between the UK and the EU in financial services after Brexit.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.