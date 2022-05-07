North Korea likely launched submarine missile, S. Korea says

North Korea appeared to have fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile Saturday, three days after launching what may have been a medium-range ballistic missile and ratcheting up tensions ahead of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration.

The regime is suspected of launching a short-range SLBM from the east coast area of Sinpo into the east sea of the Korean Peninsula at about 2:07 p.m. local time, according to South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile flew about 600 kilometers (373 miles) with an altitude of about 60 kilometers. South Korea said it was still analyzing other details of the launch with the U.S.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew about 780 kilometers (480 miles) into space before falling into the sea.

The missile launches come as Yoon prepares to take office on May 10. Ten days later, President Joe Biden is expected to make his first visit to Seoul since becoming the U.S. leader. The launches are a serious threat to international community’s peace and stability, South Korea said, urging North Korea to stop the act which is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolution.



During a military parade in Pyongyang last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showed off the full range of new missiles developed during his decade-long reign and vowed to further accelerate the program.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

